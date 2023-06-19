Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi's fake marriage revelation

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Aryan assumes that Akshay is Ranbir and brings him back. While Ranbir goes to wash her dirty sherwani, Akshay comes to the wedding dais. Ranbir sees Akshay and Prachi getting married, and cries.

Later, Akshay tries to talk to Ranbir, but he gets heartbroken and leaves. Ranbir dreams about Prachi and later cries about seeing her dance with Akshay. Prachi’s farewell ceremony takes place. An inebriated Ranbir drives and imagines Prachi standing in front of him.

In the coming episode, Ranbir gets devastated after witnessing the wedding of the love of his life, he believes he has lost Prachi once and for all just because of his ego. But, in a surprising turn of events, viewers will learn that Akshay and Prachi are just pretending to be a married couple as they have not gone through all the wedding rituals properly.

OMG! Will Ranbir get to know the truth about their marriage?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

