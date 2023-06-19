ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi's fake marriage revelation

Akshay and Prachi are just pretending to be a married couple as they have not gone through all the wedding rituals properly in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Jun,2023 16:37:21
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Aryan assumes that Akshay is Ranbir and brings him back. While Ranbir goes to wash her dirty sherwani, Akshay comes to the wedding dais. Ranbir sees Akshay and Prachi getting married, and cries.

Later, Akshay tries to talk to Ranbir, but he gets heartbroken and leaves. Ranbir dreams about Prachi and later cries about seeing her dance with Akshay. Prachi’s farewell ceremony takes place. An inebriated Ranbir drives and imagines Prachi standing in front of him.

In the coming episode, Ranbir gets devastated after witnessing the wedding of the love of his life, he believes he has lost Prachi once and for all just because of his ego. But, in a surprising turn of events, viewers will learn that Akshay and Prachi are just pretending to be a married couple as they have not gone through all the wedding rituals properly.

OMG! Will Ranbir get to know the truth about their marriage?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

