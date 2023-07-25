ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay issues a stern warning to Ranbir

Ranbir witnesses Akshay’s behaviour with Prachi as he gets unstable and decides to confront him. Ranbir tries to speak to Akshay. However, the latter asks Ranbir to stay away from his and Prachi’s relationship in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 17:41:31
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay issues a stern warning to Ranbir 837420

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) gets violent with Prachi. He tries to remove the kumkum from her hairline. Soon, Prachi witnesses Akshay’s weird behaviour and gets shocked. She tries to make Akshay understand, but he continues being violent. Later, Prachi shouts at him and leaves.

Akshay returns to speak to Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and apologizes. However, Ranbir overhears their conversation and learns about Akshay’s behaviour with her. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) confronts Akshay confronts over the same. However, Akshay demands an apology from Ranbir after the kumkum incident, but the latter refuses, leading to a heated confrontation. As the tension mounts, Akshay’s anger reaches a boiling point, and he raises his hand to attack Ranbir. Prachi stands in shock. However, Akshay manages to joke around the same and calm down the situation.

In the coming episode, Akshay feels guilty and apologizes to Prachi and hence takes her shopping. Ranbir also goes shopping with them. At the store, Ranbir witnesses Akshay’s behaviour with Prachi as he gets unstable and decides to confront him. Ranbir tries to speak to Akshay. However, the latter asks Ranbir to avoid his and Prachi’s relationship.

Will Ranbir learn about Akshay’s unstable nature?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

