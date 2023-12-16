Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Jasbeer comes to RV’s office to kill him

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and Diya go out for some important work. However, they fail to see a car coming towards them while crossing the road. It turns out to be RV in the car. He stops his car on time and saves Purvi from meeting with an accident. Purvi scared by the incident closes her eyes. However, when she opens her eyes, she witnesses RV in front of her and gets happy.

Ranbir worries about Purvi’s future and call at her house. Prachi gets a call and she answers it. Though it seems like they are speaking to each other but unfortunately they fail to speak to each other and Ranbir dials a wrong number. Meanwhile, Prachi gets a call from Ashutosh’s house which worries her. Both Prachi and Ranbir worry for Purvi’s future.

In the coming episode, Jasbeer begins his revenge mission and decides to kill RV. Hence, he goes to RV’s office at night when he learns that RV is alone in the office. He lands in his cabin but unfortunately finds it empty. Meanwhile, unaware about Jasbeer motives goes out of the office. Jasbeer catches hold of the guard and tries to get information about RV.

Will Jasbeer succeed in his plan?

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2569 15 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.