Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi's departure to London leaves Prachi heartbroken

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Prachi and Akshay finally go to the agency to adopt Khushi. But their journey to adopt Khushi doesn’t go as smoothly.

The adoption manager raises concerns and hesitates to trust Prachi as the adoptive parent. However, there is a surprising twist as the manager considers Akshay as Khushi’s first parent, ultimately leading to their adoption request’s approval. They take Khushi along and buy her balloons on the way. Ranbir, who passes by, witnesses the happy family and gets furious.

In the coming episode, Prachi faces a heartbreaking moment when her daughter, Khushi, prepares to leave for London. To lift Prachi’s spirits, Khushi tries to bring a smile to her face. While Prachi grapples with her emotions, Vishakha, on the other hand, feels a sense of happiness for Akshay, as he will now have the opportunity to spend quality time with Prachi in Khushi’s absence.

OMG! Akshay and Prachi come close?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

