Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi's departure to London leaves Prachi heartbroken

Prachi faces a heartbreaking moment when her daughter, Khushi, prepares to leave for London. To lift Prachi's spirits, Khushi tries to bring a smile to her face in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 11:34:18
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi's departure to London leaves Prachi heartbroken

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Prachi and Akshay finally go to the agency to adopt Khushi. But their journey to adopt Khushi doesn’t go as smoothly.

The adoption manager raises concerns and hesitates to trust Prachi as the adoptive parent. However, there is a surprising twist as the manager considers Akshay as Khushi’s first parent, ultimately leading to their adoption request’s approval. They take Khushi along and buy her balloons on the way. Ranbir, who passes by, witnesses the happy family and gets furious.

In the coming episode, Prachi faces a heartbreaking moment when her daughter, Khushi, prepares to leave for London. To lift Prachi’s spirits, Khushi tries to bring a smile to her face. While Prachi grapples with her emotions, Vishakha, on the other hand, feels a sense of happiness for Akshay, as he will now have the opportunity to spend quality time with Prachi in Khushi’s absence.

OMG! Akshay and Prachi come close?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi meets with an accident
Meet spoiler: Sumeet agrees to marry Raunak
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi sends out a hint to Radha
Meet spoiler: Masoom’s unexpected plea to Sumeet to secure Vani’s future
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi fears for Rishi’s safety
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Akshay become Khushi’s parents
As Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju Completes 5 Years On June 29, Some Questions About Its Authenticity Remain Unanswered
A black bodycon dress will be my ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date: Indraxi Kanjilal
Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Kartik Aaryan’s Best Performance To Date
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Devendra Fadnavis reveals latest status, read all details here
Big News: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Karan Johar & Mani Ratnam get invites to become Academy members
King Of Kotha Hindi Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan at his absolute best
