Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Monisha Drags Purvi In Smuggling Fake Notes

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the past few days. As seen so far, Purvi (Ranchi Sharma) learns that Monisha mixed poison in the food. Later, Purvi tries to tease Monisha by increasing her closeness with RV (Abrar Qazi), while Monisha warns RV about his relationship with Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi come to Monisha’s house to find out the truth and proof of mixing poison in the food. Monisha’s servant denies it, but Purvi very smartly manipulates her and enters the house. Soon, Monisha comes home, and she learns about Purvi’s presence, which makes her angry. Monisha decides to teach Purvi a lesson.

Later, Purvi comes to the hospital running to pay for her grandmother’s treatment. She comes with a suitcase full of money. At the same time, Monisha also comes and witnesses the scene. The big twist in the story is that Monisha drags Purvi into smuggling fake notes, and Purvi gets stuck badly with the false accusations.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).