Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir fail to speak to each other on phone

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and RV return home post their shopping. However, when Diya and Purvi sit together, Diya teases her and mentions that RV is the perfect guy for her. Though Purvi has started to develop feelings for him, she dismisses Diya and asks her to stop. Meanwhile, RV also reveals to Yug that he feels Purvi needs to be protected and only he can do so.

Purvi and Diya go out for some important work. However, they fail to see a car coming towards them while crossing the road. It turns out to be RV in the car. He stops his car on time and saves Purvi from meeting with an accident. Purvi scared by the incident closes her eyes. However, when she opens her eyes, she witnesses RV in front of her and gets happy.

In the coming episode, Ranbir worries about Purvi’s future and call at her house. Prachi gets a call and she answers it. Though it seems like they are speaking to each other but unfortunately they fail to speak to each other and Ranbir dials a wrong number. Meanwhile, Prachi gets a call from Ashutosh’s house which worries her. Both Prachi and Ranbir worry for Purvi’s future.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2568 14 December 2023 Written Episode Update

RV stops his car on time and saves Purvi from meeting with an accident. Purvi scared by the incident closes her eyes. However, when she opens her eyes, she witnesses RV in front of her and gets happy.

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.