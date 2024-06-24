Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi Comes To Know About Purvi Being In Danger, RV Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting twists in the last few days. As seen in the previous episode, the goons separate Purvi (Rachi Sharma) from RV (Abrar Qazi) and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). Later, the goons make Purvi wear a bomb jacket so that they can fulfill their demands. RV and Ranbir argue with the goons, and at one point, Ranbir asks them to let him go out so he can bring the Chief Minister. After thinking for some time, the goons agree to let Ranbir go out.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Khushi worried about Purvi and trying to go inside the hotel, but the lady police stop her. On the other hand, Purvi becomes weak as she has kept a fast and has not drank a drop of water. As Purvi’s health deteriorates, RV asks the goons to give her water, but they leave her in torment. RV fights with the goons, but he is unsuccessful in giving water to Purvi.

Later, Ranbir goes to CM and asks him to come to the spot and clear this matter. On the other hand, due to the foggy smoke, hostages start to run, and amidst the stampede, RV runs with Purvi. Prachi comes to know that Purvi’s life is in danger. She scolds Bua Ji for not sharing the news with her. Later, she asks about Purvi’s safety and well-being.

It will be interesting to see whether RV can save Purvi or if things go wrong.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).