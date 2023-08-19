Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) blames Prachi and Rhea for his ruined life. Rhea again attempts to put kerosene on herself. This time Ranbir gives her match sticks and asks her to end the matter by committing suicide. Vishaka slaps Rhea, (Tina Philp) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) apologizes for her actions. Ranbir drags Rhea out and says that he doesn’t love her. Soon, Mihika asks Rhea to leave.

Ranbir and Prachi meet in a room wherein the former shares his feelings with Prachi. Ranbir mentions that he never got true love as she never valued his love and feelings. Unbeknownst to them, Akshay overhears their conversation and gets shocked.

In the coming episode, in a moment of intoxication, Prachi and Ranbir find themselves engaged in a deeply emotional conversation. Prachi confesses to Ranbir that the marriage drama with Akshay was fake and that she never actually married him. Prachi also admits her feelings for Ranbir and while confessing his love, she hugs him.

What will happen next? Will Akshay confront Prachi and Ranbir about their past marriage?

