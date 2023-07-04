Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika's grah pravesh

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ranbir makes a comeback in Prachi’s life, fulfilling the promise he had made in the past. He comes as Akshay’s sister Mihika’s boyfriend and becomes a part of their family. Prachi is taken aback when she comes face to face with Ranbir again, leaving her in shock.

Akshay informs Mihika that Ranbir is already married, crushing her hopes of a potential relationship. However, Mihika, not one to back down, responds with a scathing comeback, accusing Akshay of maintaining a loveless relationship with Prachi. Tensions escalate rapidly as Akshay’s anger boils over, and in a fit of rage, he raises his hand against Mihika.

In the coming episode, Prachi takes a stand during Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh ceremony. As they prepare to enter the house, Prachi interrupts the ritual and raises an important point. She asserts that the grah pravesh ceremony is traditionally meant only for married couples. Prachi’s unexpected intervention leaves everyone taken aback, including Ranbir and Mihika.

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

