ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika's grah pravesh

Prachi interrupts Ranbir and Mihika's grah pravesh ceremony and asserts that the grah pravesh ceremony is traditionally meant only for married couples in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 11:37:59
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika's grah pravesh

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ranbir makes a comeback in Prachi’s life, fulfilling the promise he had made in the past. He comes as Akshay’s sister Mihika’s boyfriend and becomes a part of their family. Prachi is taken aback when she comes face to face with Ranbir again, leaving her in shock.

Akshay informs Mihika that Ranbir is already married, crushing her hopes of a potential relationship. However, Mihika, not one to back down, responds with a scathing comeback, accusing Akshay of maintaining a loveless relationship with Prachi. Tensions escalate rapidly as Akshay’s anger boils over, and in a fit of rage, he raises his hand against Mihika.

In the coming episode, Prachi takes a stand during Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh ceremony. As they prepare to enter the house, Prachi interrupts the ritual and raises an important point. She asserts that the grah pravesh ceremony is traditionally meant only for married couples. Prachi’s unexpected intervention leaves everyone taken aback, including Ranbir and Mihika.

Will OMG! Will Ranbir make Akshay and Prachi’s life hell?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer to Luthra company
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer to Luthra company
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police to foil Vikrant’s plan to kill Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police to foil Vikrant’s plan to kill Rishi
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mohit supports Rajveer in his mission
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mohit supports Rajveer in his mission
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun’s life in danger
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun’s life in danger
Maitree spoiler: Maitree reunites with her baby  
Maitree spoiler: Maitree reunites with her baby  
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya goes through a realization
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya goes through a realization
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Pre-Marriage Residence Switch For The Bride & Groom
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Pre-Marriage Residence Switch For The Bride & Groom
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
Shreya Ghosal Has Reason To Complain About Tum Kya Mile, Here Is Why
Shreya Ghosal Has Reason To Complain About Tum Kya Mile, Here Is Why
The ‘Ghapa Ghap’ Controversy
The ‘Ghapa Ghap’ Controversy
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
Read Latest News