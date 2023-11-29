Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi and RV destined to meet at the temple

Kumkum Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) togetherness being destiny’s play. We saw how RV put the engagement ring on Purvi’s finger, and how it has stayed in her hand, and is so tight that it is not coming off. We saw how RV’s grandfather got to know about the ring drama and wanted to meet Purvi.

The coming episode will bring RV and Purvi face to face again. Purvi and Ashutosh would go to the temple for the puja before the roka ceremony. Over there, Purvi and Ashutosh will be supposed to tie the sacred thread onto the tree, but destiny will again play its part. Instead of Ashutosh, the thread will be tied by RV who will be at the same temple for his puja.

The episode will also see Purvi helping out RV’s grandfather who will feel unwell. Dadaji will be happy to see Purvi and will connect to the ring incident which RV and his friend had told him earlier.

Purvi and RV will have an argument on how the ring is not coming out of her finger too. RV will get livid at Purvi. But Dadaji will tell RV that he likes Purvi for RV.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2592 28th November 2023 Written Episode Update

Dadaji organized a special puja at a temple for RV. At the same time, Purvi and Ashutosh plan to visit the temple before their roka.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.