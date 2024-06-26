Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi Feels Scared, RV Blasts Bomb

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. As seen so far, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi) get stuck in a hotel where terrorists attack and trap everyone as hostages. Later, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) joins them and tries to escape. RV learns about Purvi’s affection towards him during the hustle and bustle. Later, the goons put a bomb jacket on Purvi, and due to her speed, she becomes weak. Though TV tries to give her water, the goons don’t allow him. However, due to a gas leak, the goons get diverted, and RV runs with Purvi in a room to defuse the bomb.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Ranbir indulge in an argument with the CM to save RV and Purvi. On the other hand, RV brings Purvi into a room, and the unknown people try to help him save Purvi. As Purvi’s condition deteriorates, she asks RV if she can trust him, which he agrees to. Indulging in the emotional moment, RV and Purvi look into each other’s eyes. Later, RV takes a difficult step and defuses the bomb jacket on Purvi; he prepares to press the button.

It will be interesting to see what will happen when RV presses the bomb button.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).