Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi forced to marry Jasbeer for Prachi’s sake

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Rajveer comes to the wedding hall and witnesses unconscious Purvi being taken in a car. He enters the hall and informs RV that his bride is kidnapped and was taken away in a car. RV (Abrar Qazi) and Prachi get shocked to learn about Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) kidnapping drama.

Prachi and RV do their best to find Jasbeer and Purvi. Prachi comes to the market while trying to find Purvi. Unfortunately, Prachi also gets kidnapped by Jasbeer’s goons. Meanwhile, Jasbeer threatens Purvi that if she doesn’t marry him then he will harm her mother. Purvi gets shocked to find her mother in trouble.

In the coming episode, Purvi manages to run away from Jasbeer’s clutches. However, when she learns that her mother Prachi has been kidnapped by Jasbeer’s goons, she returns to save her but gets trapped. Jasbeer forces Purvi to marry him or he plans to kill Prachi. Purvi scared by Jasbeer’s threat, agrees to marry him and save her mother’s life.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2652 28 January 2024 Written Episode Update

