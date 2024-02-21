Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi hides about RV-Monisha’s relationship from Prachi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi questions the reason behind RV’s action of marrying her. RV reveals that how her character was being questioned in front of everyone and to save her, he stepped forward to marry her. Purvi gets shocked by RV’s confession. When Purvi asks he has feelings for Monisha, RV agrees. Soon, RV reveals that he is ending their relationship and leaving her for forever as that would be right for both.

RV drops Purvi at her place and leaves. Purvi comes outside her house and Prachi hugs her. Soon, the ladies of the neighbouring house start taunting Purvi and RV’s relationship as they witness RV leaving Purvi alone and going. Soon, Khushi comes and gets angry at them. She throws water at them and asks them to leave. Khushi apologizes to Purvi as she believes that RV revealed everything about the past. However, to her surprise, Purvi is still unaware about the truth.

In the coming episode, Purvi relaxes in her room thinking about RV’s betrayal. Meanwhile, Prachi and her entire family worries about Purvi. Soon, when she comes out of her room, the family members confront her. Purvi hides about RV-Monisha’s relationship and lies to Prachi that she is upset because she had a fight with RV and hence she asked him to not come home. Prachi doubts Purvi but she assures her that it was just a small fight. However, later, Purvi reveals to Khushi about RV’s family’s behaviour.

