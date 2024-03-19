Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi learns Monisha’s evil plan to her ruin honeymoon

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV comes and fights with the man. Soon, the two leave the haunted haveli. Purvi and RV get lift and they manage to reach their hotel. As soon as they get into the room, Purvi and RV fight for bed. While RV spreads his legs and leaves no space for Purvi to sleep. Purvi has a cute nok-jhok moment wherein she asks RV to let her sleep. Amidst this the two have some cute moments.

Purvi opens her bag and witnesses the nighty given by Dadi and gets shocked. RV misunderstands her and asks Purvi whether she has different plans in mind. Purvi gets angry and leaves the room. Dadi calls RV and asks him to let her talk to Purvi. RV is forced to call Purvi again and she is forced to wear the nighty. Dadi video calls them asks RV and Purvi to dance and enjoy their honeymoon.

In the coming episode, Monisha lands at the resort where RV and Purvi are staying. She witnesses Purvi in a sexy nighty and gets shocked. Monisha decides to ruin their honeymoon. Monisha calls and informs about her plan to her sister Deepika. Soon, Purvi, who passes by the corridor, overhears Monisha sharing her evil plan. Purvi gets shocked to learn about her plan.

