Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi picks chit with RV’s name

Kumkum Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Jasbeer trying to molest Purvi (Rachi Sharma). We saw RV (Abrar Qazi) saving her. Later, during Ravan Davan, Jasbeer planned to kill RV and seek his revenge. Purvi got stuck in the fire mishap that happened at the pandal. RV was the one to save Purvi from the mishap. Later, Purvi met Ranbir aka Krishna (Krishna Kaul) at the hospital where she was treated for her burn injuries. Ranbir nursed Purvi and attended to her wounds.

RV in the meantime, suspected foul play at the Raavan Davan event and wanted to check on it. Purvi was got home by Prachi.

The coming episode will see the sisters talking about Purvi and Khushi talking about finding a soulmate for Purvi. Khushi will be seen putting two chits and asking Purvi to pick one. Purvi will pick the chit which has RV written on it. Purvi will be embarrassed and will think of the incident when Khushi will tell her that she has picked up RV’s name.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2586 20th November 2023 Written Episode Update

Purvi talked to Krishna and shared his grief. She also motivated him to live life with the cute memories of his family.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.