Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi questions RV about his past

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi meets Monisha and questions her about her relationship with the house. Monisha calls herself Purvi’s suatan which shocks her. Soon, she changes the topic. Later, Purvi and RV perform a post marriage ritual together of finding a ring from a bowl of milk. However, Monisha gets angry at their bonding and ruin the ceremony by taking out the ring. Purvi gets shocked by Monisha’s actions.

Monisha mentions that as she has removed the ring, it means she will rule over RV and his family. However, RV’s mother try to handle the situation. Monisha refuses to stop and soon reveals her wish to become RV’s wife. Purvi hears Monisha’s wish and gets shocked. Meanwhile, all the family members also get surprised.

In the coming episode, Deepika comes to Monisha’s rescue and reveals that Monisha was acting as the two had a bet and Monishq clearly won it. Soon, Purvi and RV go to their room and Purvi questions RV about Monishq and his relationship. RV reveals that Monisha was there with him during his low days when he got cheated. Soon Purvi questions RV about his past and the person’s name who cheated him.

