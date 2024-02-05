Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi’s family learns about Khushi’s location

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi gets a call from Diya, who informs her about Khushi’s kidnapping. Purvi gets shocked and shares the news with RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi insists on going to her house to be support for her family and find Khushi. Unfortunately, their suhaagraat gets spoiled as RV agrees and they leave to find Khushi.

RV and Purvi come to the police station along with Prachi and the other family members to register a missing complaint. While RV leaves as he gets an important call, Prachi suspect Jasbeer’s involvement in Khushi’s kidnapping. Meanwhile, it is exposed that RV has kidnapped Khushi. He also married to Purvi to seek revenge from Khushi, whom he was in love with and she rejected him.

In the coming episode, RV reveals how Khushi promised to marry him but instead put molestation allegations and trapped him. He promises to seek revenge from her and trouble her. Meanwhile, Purvi’s family are at the police station wherein the inspector finds a man who reveals that a person gave him a big amount and asked to keep Khushi at a factory. The man reveals the location to Purvi’s family and they head to find Khushi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2659 4 February 2024 Written Episode Update

