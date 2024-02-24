Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rajvansh’s unexpected visit to Purvi’s home

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Prachi doubts Purvi but she assures her that it was just a small fight. However, later, Purvi reveals to Khushi about RV’s family’s behaviour. Khushi initially decides to reveal about her past to Purvi but after thinking about the consequences, she decides conceals her past with Rajvansh from Purvi. As the Malhotras celebrate Purvi’s departure, Monisha asks Rajvansh to invite Purvi to the party and make her feel jealous.

Rajvansh feels guilty about his act and tells Deepika that he isn’t pleased with his revenge. Khushi visits Rajvansh’s house to meet him. Soon, Khushi asks her lawyer to serve a restraining order. The lawyer asks Rajvansh to stay away from Purvi. Khushi also challenges Rajvansh and vows to get Purvi remarried. Rajvansh gets angry with Khushi’s threats. At home, Diya calls Rajvansh from Purvi’s number and Monisha answers the call. Purvi witnesses the family partying after her departure and gets heartbroken.

In the coming episode, Dadaji comes to speak to Rajvansh and asks him to get Purvi home as a few guests are coming to meet her. Rajvansh gets worried as he has ended his relationship with Purvi. However, he still decides to go to Purvi’s house. As soon as, he reaches her house, he witnesses a prospective groom’s family and gets shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2677 23 February 2024 Written Episode Update

