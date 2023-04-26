Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir donates blood to Khushi

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir and Prachi take Khushi to the hospital. While Khushi gets operated on, Ranbir and Prachi pray for her well-being. Later, Akshay comes and showcases his care for Prachi. The latter hugs Akshay and his father Ashok. Ranbir witnesses Akshay’s care for Prachi and realizes his love for her.

Ranbir and Prachi wait for Khushi to recover. However, the doctor comes to speak to Ranbir and Prachi. He informs the two that Khushi’s condition is critical. He further mentions that Khushi is not responding to the treatment. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked and pray for Khushi.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Prachi get worried for Khushi. The doctor informs that Khushi needs blood; her blood group is AB negative. He further reveals that the blood bank does not contain this blood group. Soon, Ranbir informs the doctor that his blood group matches with Khushi, and he will donate his blood to save the young girl.

Will Khushi be saved?

