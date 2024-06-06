Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Ranbir Questions Prachi About Purvi’s Father

Zee TV’s popular television show Kumkum Bhagya has seen interesting dramas with a gripping storyline in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) tries to unfold Monisha’s truth. However, the goon linked to Monisha takes all the blame on himself. This helps Monisha to get a clean chit. In addition, Purvi is proven innocent in front of the housemates. Later, Purvi thanked RV (Abrar Qazi) for his support throughout the case.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) confrontation. After Ranbir begs Prachi to talk to him, both indulge in a heated argument. Ranbir tries to explain to Prachi the reason he didn’t come back. However, Prachi denies hearing any of his clarification, which makes Ranbir furious. Intensifying the scene, Ranbir questions Prachi about the father of her daughter Purvi. Ranbir’s harsh words and his doubt leave Prachi hurt terribly.

It seems Ranbir’s question will become the reason behind their separation. In a situation where Ranbir knows nothing about Prachi, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds, bringing the truth to the forefront.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).