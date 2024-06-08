Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Ranbir Romances Tanisha, RV Upsets Monisha

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the past few days. As seen in the previous episode, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) proves herself innocent while Monisha fortunately gets a clean chit. On the other hand, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) confront each other. Ranbir’s doubt of Prachi regarding Purvi’s father’s identity leaves Prachi terribly hurt.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major drama in which Ranbir and Tanisha romance each other. While Ranbir was in his office due to some work, Tanisha came in to give him coffee. Soon, the weather changes, and heavy rain pours in, leading to a strong breeze, which disbalances Tanisha, whom Ranbir saves by grabbing her in his arms. In Ranbir’s arms, Tanisha gets lost and wonders about romance, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

In contrast, Monisha is excited about her love anniversary with RV. However, RV doesn’t give much attention to Monisha, leaving her upset. It will be interesting to see how RV and Purvi will come close amidst the romantic relationship between Monisha and RV.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).