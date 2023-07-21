Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Mihika from Akshay’s violent act

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been churning out interesting drama in recent episodes. According to the storyline, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Akshay proclaim that their ritual is complete, and Prachi gets Ranbir and Mihika to do the ritual. Ranbir disrupts the ritual, which irks Vishakha. Akshay later tries to appease Vishaka. Vishaka doubts Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) mind that Prachi is in love with her ex-husband. Soon, Akshay and Prachi fight, and seeing them, Ranbir feels elated.

Prachi and Akshay pretend to be happy in front of Vishakha, but Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) sees them and has a misunderstanding. Rhea returns to the Kohli house. Prachi and Ranbir try to learn each other’s truth. Ranbir says to Vishakha that Prachi and Akshay are not in love and are putting on an act.

In the coming episode, Mihika discovers the truth about Prachi and Akshay’s relationship and confronts him about deception. She calls out their fake bond, leading to a heated argument. Akshay’s anger escalates, and he attempts to slap Mihika, but just in the nick of time, Ranbir intervenes and prevents the violent act.

Will Ranbir reveal his past life with Prachi to the Tandon family?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!