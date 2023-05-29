ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea decides to separate Ranbir and Prachi

Rhea feels jealous of Ranbir and Prachi’s closeness and decides to win Ranbir. She promises to create such a situation that forces Ranbir to marry her in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 12:47:27
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Ranbir and Shahana come to the kitchen to look out for Prachi. However, they find her missing. Ranbir witnesses the mess in the kitchen and gets suspicious. He believes that Prachi is in trouble.

Ranbir is on a mission to search for Prachi in the house. However, while looking for his lady love, he finds Balbeera hiding in the house. Ranbir thrashes and beats him. He asks Balbeera about Prachi but refuses to tell him the truth. Balbeera mentions that Prachi’s life is in danger. Soon, he fools everyone in the house and runs away. Ranbir gets worried for Prachi. Ranbir searches for Prachi in the house. He finally finds Prachi in the water tank and saves her life.

In the coming episode, Ranbir decides to stay beside Prachi to care for her. Kohli family, too, supports Ranbir’s decision. Meanwhile, Rhea learns about Ranbir’s care for Prachi and gets angry. Rhea feels jealous and decides to win Ranbir. She promises to create such a situation that forces Ranbir to marry her.

Will Prachi and Ranbir learn about Rhea’s evil plan?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

