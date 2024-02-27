Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV arrives at Purvi’s house to take her away

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Diya calls Rajvansh from Purvi’s number and Monisha answers the call. Purvi witnesses the family partying after her departure and gets heartbroken. Dadaji comes to speak to Rajvansh and asks him to get Purvi home as a few guests are coming to meet her. Rajvansh gets worried as he has ended his relationship with Purvi. However, he still decides to go to Purvi’s house.

As soon as, he reaches her house, he witnesses a prospective groom’s family and gets shocked. Rajvansh leaves without meeting anyone. However, Khushi notices Rajvansh. Later, Rajvansh misunderstands Purvi too as he believes that the groom’s family has come to see her. Rajvansh feels angry and upset over Purvi’s decision to move on. Khushi comes to Rajvansh’s office and threatens him again. She also hands over Purvi and his divorce papers to Rajvansh which shocks him.

In the coming episode, Prachi hears the neighbours talking ill about Purvi and RV’s relationship and gets angry at them. Soon, they enter her house and start giving them warning. The neighbour mentions that RV will never return and he has left Purvi. They also ask them to leave the chawl and go. While the family gets worried, RV enters Purvi’s house and the latter gets shocked to see him.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2679 26 February 2024 Written Episode Update

