Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV exposes Jasbeer at the wedding mandap

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Jasbeer dons the kinnar avatar at Purvi and RV’s wedding and enters the venue in a veil. Jasbeer comes to the mandap and starts pouring water on the couple. And later purposely Jasbeer drops the water on the hawan which ultimately leads to dousing the fire. Soon, the families consider this as an inauspicious sign and halt Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV’s (Abrar Qazi) wedding.

Jasbeer is sent out of the hall by the family members and the wedding ritual begin again. Prachi is asked to do the gathbandhan. However, she misses Ranbir and refuses to do it alone. But the family motivates her and soon she imagines Ranbir standing along with her and the two do Purvi and RV’s gathbandhan. Prachi gets emotional and cries.

In the coming episode, Jasbeer yet again distract RV and Purvi’s wedding with his smart moves and tries to take Purvi along with him. However, Palki stops Purvi and gets suspicious about Jasbeer. Soon, she informs RV about the same and the latter learns that under the veil it is Jasbeer. In front of the family, RV exposes Jasbeer and asks him to lift the veil.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2647 22 January 2024 Written Episode Update

