Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV saves Purvi from kidnappers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV and Purvi are forced to walk to the nearest petrol station. Purvi straggles to walk because of her heels and gets tired. Initially, RV decides to lift her in his arms. However, he later refuses to do so and asks her to walk alone and come. Meanwhile, RV heads ahead.

RV fails to see Purvi behind and gets worried. It is reveals that Purvi is kidnapped by few goons in the jungle. RV sees Purvi trapped amidst a few goons. While they try to threaten Purvi, RV gets into a fight with Purvi. Soon, their nok-jhok starts as they both blame each other for the entire situation. RV refuses to help Purvi and whispers something in one of the goons’ ears. Purvi gets angry and asks RV to help her.

In the coming episode, Purvi struggles to save herself when RV refuses to come to her rescue. Later, RV decides to leave Purvi and go. However, he plays a smart game. He plays the police siren in his phone which alerts the goons. They get scared hearing the siren and run away. Purvi thanks god and mentions how the police came on the right time. However, RV reveals to her that it was him who save her from goons.

