Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: RV Turns Wild, Points Gun At The Goons

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been thrilling the audience with nail-biting dramas and gripping storylines over the past few days. According to the previous episode, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) learns RV’s (Abrar Qazi) whereabouts. She then goes to the hotel, where Monisha spikes RV’s drink so that she can do whatever she wants with RV in the hotel room. However, Purvi comes to save RV, but she gets trapped by terrorists.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Monisha takes RV in a room while the Chief Minister also comes to the hotel where terrorists plan to attack him. Unconscious, RV does not understand anything, and the terrorists trap him as well, along with other people in the hotel, as hostages. The goon beat up RV, considering him close to CM, so that the Minister would grant their wish.

But before things go wrong, RV very smartly fights with the goons and runs away. He doesn’t hide to save himself but turns wild as he returns with a gun in his hand and handles all the goons at a time. However, the drama will take a new turn when RV finds out about Purvi, whose life is in danger.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).