Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV’s family agrees for Purvi-RV’s alliance

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Khushi after calling off the Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and Ashutosh’s wedding and asks Ashutosh’s family to leave. She holds Ashutosh’s mother’s hand and asks her to exit the hall. However, Ashutosh’s mother gets angry at Khushi and raises her hand on her. Soon, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) holds Ashutosh’s mother’s hand and stops her from slapping Khushi.

Khushi and Prachi kick out Ashutosh and the family from the hall. Later, Khushi and Diya praise RV for always being there for Purvi and mention that he is the perfect match for her. Soon, they return home and Khushi comes to speak to Purvi. She mentions that Purvi always knew that Ashutosh was not a right guy for her. Later, she also questions Purvi that whether she has feelings for RV. Purvi blushes and Khushi understands her feelings.

In the coming episode, RV comes home and goes to his room. Meanwhile, RV’s friend reveals to the family about Purvi and her meetings with RV. The latter comes and soon the family start teasing him. RV’s family agrees for his alliance with Purvi. However, he mentions that he doesn’t want to get married to anyone as this will divert his focus from work.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2627 3 January 2024 Written Episode Update

