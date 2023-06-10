ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Shahana rescues Ranbir from the cupboard

Ranbir struggles to come out of the cupboard. Shahana happens to witness Ranbir and comes to his rescue. She gets Ranbir out of the cupboard in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jun,2023 12:04:21
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Shahana rescues Ranbir from the cupboard

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last week. According to the storyline, Ranbir, who had a safe escape from the kidnappers, runs to stop Prachi’s wedding. Aaliya decides to go to Prachi’s house to catch Ranbir. She reaches her house and waits outside for Ranbir to appear. Meanwhile, Ranbir enters the house to stop Akshay and Prachi’s wedding.

Ranbir tries to find Prachi to stop her from marrying Akshay. However, before he can go to her, Aaliya makes Ranbir unconscious and kidnaps him during Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. She takes him away and locks him inside the cupboard. Aaliya, known for her manipulative ways, hatches an evil plot to separate Prachi and Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Aaliya hides from the family and meets Prachi. She instigates Prachi against Ranbir and reveals how he is getting married to Rhea to adopt a girl named Khushi. On the other hand, Ranbir struggles to come out of the cupboard. Shahana happens to witness Ranbir and comes to his rescue. She gets Ranbir out of the cupboard, and they decide to stop Prachi’s marriage with Akshay.

OMG! How will Ranbir manage to stop the wedding?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Kamna suspect Ashish’s ties with Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Kamna suspect Ashish’s ties with Maitree
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant’s phone  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant’s phone  
Meet spoiler: Shagun and Mahinder plot revenge against Meet
Meet spoiler: Shagun and Mahinder plot revenge against Meet
Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna
Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant’s secret girlfriend to attend his engagement
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant’s secret girlfriend to attend his engagement
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal fails in her culinary skills
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal fails in her culinary skills
Latest Stories
My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai
My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra's responsibilities
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra's responsibilities
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
Read Latest News