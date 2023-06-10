Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Shahana rescues Ranbir from the cupboard

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last week. According to the storyline, Ranbir, who had a safe escape from the kidnappers, runs to stop Prachi’s wedding. Aaliya decides to go to Prachi’s house to catch Ranbir. She reaches her house and waits outside for Ranbir to appear. Meanwhile, Ranbir enters the house to stop Akshay and Prachi’s wedding.

Ranbir tries to find Prachi to stop her from marrying Akshay. However, before he can go to her, Aaliya makes Ranbir unconscious and kidnaps him during Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. She takes him away and locks him inside the cupboard. Aaliya, known for her manipulative ways, hatches an evil plot to separate Prachi and Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Aaliya hides from the family and meets Prachi. She instigates Prachi against Ranbir and reveals how he is getting married to Rhea to adopt a girl named Khushi. On the other hand, Ranbir struggles to come out of the cupboard. Shahana happens to witness Ranbir and comes to his rescue. She gets Ranbir out of the cupboard, and they decide to stop Prachi’s marriage with Akshay.

OMG! How will Ranbir manage to stop the wedding?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!