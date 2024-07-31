Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Serial Twist: Harman And Purvi Get Arrested, Neha Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with RV’ arrest due to accusations of molestation. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) tries to save RV (Abrar Qazi). Harleen opposes Purvi, but the male members of the house support her. Later, Purvi and Harman meet Neha. They tried to resolve the issues, but Neha denied it. Later, Harman offers her a suitcase full of money, but Neha denies it, asking for more money. Hearing this, Purvi and Harman are shocked.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that as Neha asks for more money, Harman agrees with her demand. Soon, the media and police officers enter Neha’s home. They catch Purvi and Harman red-handed, forcing Neha to withdraw the case by giving her money. Monisha and Neha plan this to trap Purvi and frame her as the main culprit of whatever is happening.

Soon, the police arrest Harman and Purvi. RV is shocked to see Harman and Purvi in jail. The constables do not allow RV and Purvi to meet, but Purvi shares with her husband that Neha is fake and has bad intentions. Later, the female police officer bashes Purvi for supporting a person who committed a sinful crime. Also, she emphasizes that even though Purvi is a woman herself, she is supporting someone who tried to molest a woman. Harman asks the police officer to avoid making such comments.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).