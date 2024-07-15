Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Netra Comes Close To RV, Purvi Gets Angry

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audiences witnessed major ups and downs in the past few days. According to the previous episode, RV (Abrar Qazi) is shocked to see Purvi (Rachi Sharma) at the party because he asked her to come with him, but she refused. He questions Purvi about the reason behind attending the party, but Purvi hides the truth. Purvi reveals that their grandfather requested her to come to the party. On the other hand, Monisha’s hired girl, Netra, tries to talk to RV. In contrast, Purvi gets confused seeing a new girl with RV. Monisha becomes happy witnessing the success of her plan.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi’s fierce avatar. Netra tries to get close to RV. When RV explains his problem, Netra suggests flirting with her to make Purvi jealous. But RV denies it. Netra convinces RV and brings drinks for both of them. Soon, Purvi notices this and comes near to RV. She asks RV not to drink and throws the alcohol in the plant. Though Netra gets angry with Purvi, she prohibits saying anything. Purvi, in anger, taunts RV, and she makes him feel jealous by having a good time with her sister’s husband.

It will be interesting to see how RV and Purvi will come close or if Monisha’s cunning plan will separate them.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).