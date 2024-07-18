Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Purvi Expresses Her Love, RV In Shock

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major ups and downs with the gripping storyline. According to the previous episode, RV (Abrar Qazi) is shocked to see Purvi (Rachi Sharma) at the party. He questions her about her presence, upon which Purvi gives an excuse that their grandfather asked her to come to the party. Later, Purvi gets jealous of RV talking to some other girl. On the other hand, RV asks Netra for help to impress Purvi, and Netra suggests flirting with her to make Purvi jealous. Later, when RV enjoys drinking with Netra, Purvi very calmly throws his drink, which makes Netra angry.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi confront RV. She questions him about his weird behavior, and RV reveals that he didn’t drink. RV asks Purvi if she hates him and does not trust him. Purvi very calmly expresses that she knows he is a good person and actually likes him. Hearing this, RV feels lost, and he shockingly asks why she doubts him with Monisha. Purvi stops there.

This adorable expression of love happens before Monisha locks Purvi in the bathroom and diverts all the guests’ attention towards her. Later, Netra takes unconscious RV in the hotel room, and she pretends that he tried to molest her.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).