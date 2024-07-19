Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: RV Gets Arrested For Molestation, Harleen Faints

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas with Monisha locking Purvi (Rachi Sharma) in the restroom to divert guests’ attention toward her. On the other hand, Netra takes RV (Abrar Qazi) to the hotel, and she creates a scenario where Armaan looks like the culprit for molesting her. She makes her hair messy and gets RV’s nail marks on her body to show proof.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Netra shows RV tried to molest her when the hotel room’s door opens. The reporters and media hired by Monisha capture the scene as proof. On the other hand, RV in an unstable state leaves there and comes home.

Later, police officers come to RV’s home to get him arrested. When RV wakes up, he questions the police officers about the reason for arresting. The police officer reveals Neha Singh, who disguised as Netra, accused RV of molestation. RV is shocked to hear this while housemates become clueless. RV’s family gets worried and tries to convince the police officers that their son can’t do anything like this. But the police officers don’t listen to them. Soon, they arrest RV and take him with them. Upon this, Harleen faints due to stress. RV gets worried about his mother, but the police officers take him to jail.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).