Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: RV Misses Purvi In Jail, Harleen Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed a nail-biting drama with Harleen planning to remove Purvi (Rachi Sharma) from the house. Harleen orders Monisha and others to pack Purvi’s bag. As soon as Purvi comes home, she orders her to leave the house. But Purvi firmly denies it, emphasizing that her husband RV (Abrar Qazi) needs her right now. Monisha taunts Purvi, saying that this all happened because of her.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi meet RV, and she boosts her confidence. Purvi asks RV to keep hope, as she will get him out anyway. RV feels touched by Purvi’s gestures. Later, Purvi reveals that the girl RV met during the party is Neha Singh, who disguised as Netra to trap him.

On the other hand, RV misses Purvi in jail. He recalls all his beautiful memories with her, from tying the knot with her to dancing together. This hints that RV is finally in love with Purvi, and we can expect him to soon express his feelings.

Later at home, Harleen opposes Purvi, thinking Purvi will only drag RV into trouble. However, Purvi attempts to save RV with her plan. She decides to meet Netra and personally asks her motive. However, Harleen feels this plan will not work as Netra might use their approach against them.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).