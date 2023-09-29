Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika decides to KILL Khushi

Mihika talks to unconscious Khushi and mentions that she is reason why Prachi and Khushi are still together. She decides to remove her from their life in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Sep,2023 15:15:46
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika decides to KILL Khushi 856582

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi along with the detective manages to locate Ranbir’s location. Prachi reaches there to find Ranbir. However, she comes across Khushi along with the goon and gets shocked.

While Prachi requests him to spare Khushi but soon, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) comes from behind and attacks Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). He makes Prachi unconscious. Ranbir comes to the same room but the goon shoots at him.

Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) is unconscious after being shot by the goons. Soon, Ranbir gets conscious and brings Khushi to Tandon house. In front of the entire family, Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper and reveals that he has only kidnapped Khushi. Prachi gets shocked to hear Ranbir’s confession.

In the coming episode, Mihika witnesses Khushi, who is peacefully asleep. She talks to unconscious Khushi and mentions that she is reason why Prachi and Khushi are still together. She decides to remove her from their life and soon grabs a knife in her hand.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2548 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper and reveals that he has only kidnapped Khushi. Prachi gets shocked to hear Ranbir’s confession. Watch the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper, Prachi shocked 856157
Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper, Prachi shocked
Kumkum Bhagya: Akshay attacks Prachi 855880
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi finds Khushi, Akshay attacks Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation 855812
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him 855565
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir escapes from jail 855320
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir escapes from jail
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir 854493
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir

Latest Stories

Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home? 856587
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home?
Katrina Kaif emerges as WhatsApp's leading celebrity star, beats Mark Zuckerberg and Bad Bunny 856540
Katrina Kaif emerges as WhatsApp’s leading celebrity star, beats Mark Zuckerberg and Bad Bunny
Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya falls, Rajveer wins Dahi Handi competition 856574
Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya falls, Rajveer wins Dahi Handi competition
Exclusive: Mahua Manik joins the cast of mythological Kaashi Vishvanath 856572
Exclusive: Mahua Manik joins the cast of mythological Kaashi Vishvanath
Aaja Baija Tu: Salim Merchant & Arijit Singh drop groovy new track, share candid selfie together 856528
Aaja Baija Tu: Salim Merchant & Arijit Singh drop groovy new track, share candid selfie together
News9 Live Culminates Season 01 of 'Duologue with Barun Das' Featuring Dr. Devi Shetty on World Heart Day: Engaging ‘Duologue’ yields out of box solutions for mitigating India’s healthcare challenge. 856559
News9 Live Culminates Season 01 of ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ Featuring Dr. Devi Shetty on World Heart Day: Engaging ‘Duologue’ yields out of box solutions for mitigating India’s healthcare challenge.
Read Latest News