Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika decides to KILL Khushi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi along with the detective manages to locate Ranbir’s location. Prachi reaches there to find Ranbir. However, she comes across Khushi along with the goon and gets shocked.

While Prachi requests him to spare Khushi but soon, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) comes from behind and attacks Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). He makes Prachi unconscious. Ranbir comes to the same room but the goon shoots at him.

Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) is unconscious after being shot by the goons. Soon, Ranbir gets conscious and brings Khushi to Tandon house. In front of the entire family, Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper and reveals that he has only kidnapped Khushi. Prachi gets shocked to hear Ranbir’s confession.

In the coming episode, Mihika witnesses Khushi, who is peacefully asleep. She talks to unconscious Khushi and mentions that she is reason why Prachi and Khushi are still together. She decides to remove her from their life and soon grabs a knife in her hand.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2548 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper and reveals that he has only kidnapped Khushi. Prachi gets shocked to hear Ranbir’s confession. Watch the video below!