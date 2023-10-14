Television | Spoilers

Mihika decides yet another plan to kill Prachi. She goes into the kitchen and removes the gas pipe in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Mihika loses her temper with Akshay after learning about Ranbir’s arrest. Prachi overhears their conversation and learns about Ranbir’s arrest and talks to Akshay to withdraw his complaint. Akshay agrees to do so for Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). Soon, he gets to the police station and withdraws the complaint and Ranbir gets bail. Ranbir returns home and Prachi greets him. Soon, Mihika gets jealous pushes Prachi away, and hugs Ranbir.

Later, when Prachi goes to rest in her room and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) goes to check on her Akshay witnesses their close moments. Akshay and Mihika both get jealous and decide to take extreme steps. Ashok learns about his children’s sinister plans and calls the doctor. The latter reveals Akshay and Mihika turning into those evil persons who they were seven years ago. Ashok fears for his children Akshay and Mihika.

In the coming episode, Mihika and Akshay are warned by their mother to not take extreme steps that can hamper the family’s happiness. However, the two instead accuse their mother of not supporting their kids’ and always standing against them. Soon, Mihika decides yet another plan to kill Prachi. She goes into the kitchen and removes the gas pipe.

Will Mihika’s plan work?