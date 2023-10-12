Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraw complaint, Ranbir gets bail   

Prachi learns about Ranbir's arrest and talks to Akshay to withdraw his complaint. Akshay agrees to do so for Prachi. Soon, he gets to the police station and withdraws the complaint and Ranbir gets bail in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Oct,2023 17:57:03
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Akshay about Prachi’s accident and rushes to the hospital. He heaves a sigh of relief when he learns that Prachi’s life is out of danger. However, when Akshay witnesses Ranbir’s sign on the husband’s column in the admission papers at the hospital, he gets angry. Soon, he calls the police and gets Ranbir arrested for attempting to kill Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar).

Ranbir tries to tell the police that he can never kill Prachi and in fact, he saves her and gets her admitted. However, Akshay continues to accuse Ranbir and asks the police to arrest Ranbir. Just before the arrest, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) makes a request to the police inspector. He agrees to cooperate but tells the inspector to let him stay until Prachi regains consciousness. Akshay asks the police to take Ranbir away.

In the coming episode, Mihika loses her temper with Akshay after learning about Ranbir’s arrest. Prachi overhears their conversation and learns about Ranbir’s arrest and talks to Akshay to withdraw his complaint. Akshay agrees to do so for Prachi. Soon, he gets to the police station and withdraws the complaint and Ranbir gets bail.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

