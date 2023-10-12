Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraw complaint, Ranbir gets bail   

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Akshay about Prachi’s accident and rushes to the hospital. He heaves a sigh of relief when he learns that Prachi’s life is out of danger. However, when Akshay witnesses Ranbir’s sign on the husband’s column in the admission papers at the hospital, he gets angry. Soon, he calls the police and gets Ranbir arrested for attempting to kill Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar).

Ranbir tries to tell the police that he can never kill Prachi and in fact, he saves her and gets her admitted. However, Akshay continues to accuse Ranbir and asks the police to arrest Ranbir. Just before the arrest, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) makes a request to the police inspector. He agrees to cooperate but tells the inspector to let him stay until Prachi regains consciousness. Akshay asks the police to take Ranbir away.

In the coming episode, Mihika loses her temper with Akshay after learning about Ranbir’s arrest. Prachi overhears their conversation and learns about Ranbir’s arrest and talks to Akshay to withdraw his complaint. Akshay agrees to do so for Prachi. Soon, he gets to the police station and withdraws the complaint and Ranbir gets bail.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2559 12th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Prachi learns about Ranbir’s arrest and talks to Akshay to withdraw his complaint. Akshay agrees to do so for Prachi. Soon, he gets to the police station and withdraws the complaint and Ranbir gets bail