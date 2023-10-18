Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi learns about Mihika’s attempted murder plot

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Mihika decides yet another plan to kill Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). She goes into the kitchen and removes the gas pipe. Prachi overhears Mihika and Akshay’s conversation with Manpreet and feels bad for her. She goes to speak Manpreet and reveals to her that she loves her and tries to calm her down while they have an emotional conversation. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) witnesses them hugging and soon goes to join them.

Divya requests Prachi to cook something for her. While Prachi goes towards the kitchen, Divya and Mihika get happy as everything goes according to their plan. However, soon, Ranbir comes to help Prachi in the kitchen and they both are unaware of the gas leak. Ranbir witnesses the gas knob being on and soon saves Prachi from the big blast. However, he himself gets injured.

In the coming episode, Prachi takes extra care of Ranbir, who got injured while saving her. Mihika gets jealous and talks to Divya about her failed murder plan against Prachi. However, the latter overhears their conversation and learns that Mihika wants to kill her and soon confronts Mihika about her evil intentions.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2561 17th October 2023 Written Episode Update

