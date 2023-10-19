Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya's Generation Leap: Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma steal the spotlight in new promo

Abrar Qazi steps into the character of Rajvansh, while Rachi Sharma portrays the role of Purva, a devoted wife in Kumkum Bhagya. Their love story is introduced, with the twist of a mysterious layer in Rajvansh's character as he appears to perform wedding rituals with hesitation.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Oct,2023 17:06:30
Kumkum Bhagya, one of the most beloved and enduring shows in Indian television, is all set for an exciting leap. As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this popular series, the makers have introduced a fresh ensemble of talented actors to take the story forward. The show, which has garnered a massive following over the years, currently revolves around the romantic journey of Prachi and Ranbir, portrayed by the talented actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul. However, the latest buzz surrounding Kumkum Bhagya has been the much-anticipated generation leap, which promises to bring new faces into the limelight.

Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have made their first appearance in the show. The promo offers viewers a glimpse into this intriguing new storyline. Abrar Qazi steps into the character of Rajvansh, while Rachi Sharma portrays the role of Purva, a devoted wife. Their love story is introduced, with the twist of a mysterious layer in Rajvansh’s character as he appears to perform wedding rituals with hesitation. Moreover, the familiar face of Mugdha Chaphekar, who plays Prachi in the show, can also be seen in the promo.

Kumkum Bhagya initially embarked on its journey with lead actors Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, who portrayed the iconic roles of Abhi and Pragya. Over the years, the show has introduced several other remarkable actors who have captured the hearts of viewers. In a bid to keep the narrative fresh and engaging, the show’s creators introduced Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir, and Naina Singh as Rhea. With each new addition, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to keep its viewers hooked and invested in the ever-evolving storyline.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

