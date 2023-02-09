Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Prithvi shoots at Rakhi but Arjun gets in the way to protect Rakhi. Everyone is shocked to see Arjun getting shot. Shambhu’s recruits run away when he and Prithvi are shocked to see Arjun’s state. The Luthras start chasing them out of anger, but they manage to escape.

Meanwhile, Preeta treats Arjun’s wounds and he tries to profess his love to her in a semi-conscious state. Arjun gains consciousness after his treatment. Rakhi asks him to make a promise that he won’t leave them and go. Preeta gets worried for Rakhi and comes to calm her down. Soon, Arjun hugs Rakhi and holds Preeta’s hand, and promises to be with them always.

Now, in the coming episode, Arjun meets Prithvi who challenges to marry Preeta by replacing him as the groom. Arjun gets angry with Prithvi’s statement. Meanwhile, Anjali’s friend suggests her to take Preeta’s place to marry Arjun. Anjali likes the idea and decides to take Preeta’s place in the mandap.

Will Arjun marry Anjali?

