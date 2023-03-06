Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Karan and Preeta return to their room to spend quality time. However, they soon hear the fire alarm and decide to check. However, Roxy and Natasha come face to face with Karan and Preeta. Karan understands that the fake fire alarm was Natasha’s plan. Soon, Roxy points a gun at Karan which shocks Preeta.

Rishabh and Srishti manage to call the police and get Roxy and Natasha arrested. Preeta, and Karan return home. Soon, Preeta experiences immense pain in her abdomen which shocks the family. Soon, the Luthra family takes Preeta to the hospital. Doctors check Preeta and reveal about her pregnancy. Karan and Luthra family get happy after hearing the happy news.

Now, in the coming episode, Preeta experiences labour pain and the Luthra family takes her to the hospital. While, the family waits for the good news, the doctor comes to inform them that Preeta has delivered twins. Karan and other family members get happy with the news. They decide to celebrate. Meanwhile, the doctors mention about keeping the babies in the hospital for a few days. On the other hand, Anjali gets conscious and learns about Preeta’s babies.

What will happen next? Will Anjali plan against Preeta?

