Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Karan apologizes to his family and performs the ‘aarti’ with them. After being thrown out by Preeta, Anjali visits Prithvi and questions him. Soon, Anjali exposes Prithvi in front of Sherlyn. She mentions that Prithvi loves Preeta and always wanted to marry her.

The Luthra family decorates their house as they celebrate Karan’s birthday. Preeta organizes a special bash for Karan. Soon, Anjali comes to Luthra house and spoils the party by bringing a lawyer. However, Preeta gives her a befitting reply and asks her to leave the house. Anjali leaves Luthra mansion and meets with a serious accident.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishabh decides to find out about Karan’s killers. Soon, he reaches to meet Sherlyn and asks her about Natasha. Rishabh mentions how two people killed Karan and they had worn masks. Sherlyn panics as she fears getting exposed.

What will happen next? Will Anjali return to destroy Preeta and Arjun’s happiness?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!