Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Kareena Makes A Shocking Revelation About Shaurya And Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya, Zee TV’s popular show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for the final episode after successfully entertaining the audience for the last seven years with the love story of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Karan slaps Shaurya (Baseer Ali) after he raises his hand on Preeta.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya tells Karan that he doesn’t care about anyone as he is a thousand in one. Preeta confronts Shaurya and asks if he has mixed chemicals in the mehendi and changed Palki’s (Adrija Roy) mehendi cone. Shaurya denies it and questions Preeta if she has seen him doing it, and she reveals that she did see it, leaving everyone shocked. Preeta instigates Shaurya to accept his doings and agrees that he has mixed chemicals in her mehendi.

Later, Kareena becomes angry as Preeta and Nidhi fight for Shaurya and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Kareena tells everyone that though everyone’s destiny is different, it seems Shaurya and Rajveer’s ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is the same as they were born at the same hospital, at the same time, and by the same mother. Kareena’s shocking revelation leaves anyone stunned.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.