Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Meera’s Statement Shocks Shanaya, Shaurya Disrespects Karan

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Preeta exposes Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and accuses him of mixing chemicals in Palki’s (Adrija Roy) mehendi.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya misbehaves with Preeta, upon which she highlights that if everyone had stopped him on his first mistake, Shaurya would have become a good person. Shaurya talks rudely with Palki and threatens her, which angers Rajveer, who confronts Shaurya. Shaurya starts beating Rajveer, and everyone stops him. Preeta slaps Shaurya, and he gets angry and raises his hand at Preeta, upon which Karan slaps him.

Karan shows Shaurya the mirror and tells him that without him, he is nothing. Shaurya tells Karan that he doesn’t need him or anyone else in the house. He says that he is a thousand alone, disrespecting Karan. Everyone is shocked by Shaurya’s behavior.

What will happen next?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.