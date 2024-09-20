Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Palki Gets Frustrated, Plans To Tell Shaurya About His Relation With Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Nidhi conspire against Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shanaya, and they capture them in awkward moments to frame them as having a relationship.

In the upcoming episode, the host announces a game where a couple has to dance on a paper, and after every round of the paper, the side of the paper will reduce. Shaurya dances with Shanaya while Rajveer performs with Palki (Adrija Roy). At the same time, Karan holds Nidhi’s hand, and Mahesh hugs Rakhi. After the dancing sequence, Nidhi plans to show everyone Rajveer and Shanaya’s video.

Acknowledging this, Palki feels like confronting Shaurya and letting him know that the person he is conspiring against is his real brother.

How will Shaurya react when he finds out about his relationship with Rajveer and Preeta?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.