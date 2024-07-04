Kundali Bhagya Serial Twist: Preeta Orders To Withdraw Fake Case On Rajveer, Shaurya Denies

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed nail-biting dramas with major ups and downs in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) arrested in a fake case. On the other hand, Palki (Adrija Roy) confronts Shaurya and asks him to get Rajveer out of jail, but he denies it. Later, Shaurya meets Rajveer in jail and expresses his disappointment after learning about his real face. However, Rajveer is clueless about whatever is happening to him. While Shaurya pretends to know nothing, in reality, he has planned all this against Rajveer. Shaurya taunts Rajveer for his dishonesty for the Luthra family as all the members love him like their own child, but in return, he betrays them.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist. Though Palki requests Shaurya to help Rajveer come out of jail, he denies it. On the other hand, Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) are unaware of the incident. Later, Preeta finds out about it by reading a newspaper. After learning all the truth, she arrives at Shaurya angrily and orders him to withdraw the fake case against Rajveer. But Shaurya straightforwardly denies it. Pissed with Shaurya’s behavior, Preeta slaps him, which leaves him in anger.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.