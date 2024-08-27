Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Varun points a gun at Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Varun threatening the Luthra family to marry Kavya. Varun Kidnaps Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Kavya, and to save them, Luthra family members also come, creating a chaotic situation. Amidst the fight with Varun, he reveals shocking details about Rajveer’s (Paras Kalnawat) relationship with Karan (Shakti Anand), Kavya, Preeta, and Shaurya (Baseer Ali). Karan is surprised by Varun’s information, and he questions his identity. In a heated argument, Varun reveals that he is Prithvi Malhotra and Sherlyn Malhotra’s opinion of Shelley Malhotra. Varun expresses his hatred towards the Luthras, shocking everyone. Later, he grabs Kavya and begins the wedding rituals while Sanjana shoots to threaten the Luthras.

Kundali Bhagya Episode 1971 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Preeta somehow emerges from the glass tank. She notices the deteriorating situation and rushes to save Kavya. Preeta then enters the scene where Kavya and others try to deal with Varun. Varun then points a gun at Preeta and threatens everyone that Preeta will die in front of everyone. Hearing this, Rajveer feels devastated, while everyone fears Varun’s next move. On the other hand, Sanjana expresses revengeful thoughts for Luthras.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.