Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Karan’s Surprising Announcement To Make Shaurya Luthra Empire’s New CEO

Ekta Kapoor, under her production house Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. The audience sees interesting twists in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan’s (Shakti Anand) life. In the previous episode, we saw Palki’s mother, Daljeet, becoming irritated with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Preeta. She orders them to leave the house due to lack of space. She also emphasizes that it’s not a temporary issue, so she can’t allow them to live in her house any longer.

Witnessing Daljeet insult Rajveer and Preeta, Palki becomes upset with her mother and expresses her disappointment. Later, Rajveer and Palki arrive at Luthra’s house for a party. It is a celebration as the Luthra industry completes 50 years.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Varun and his Dadi is conversing in his room about Luthra family. Varun’s dadi asks Varun who the Luthra family’s biggest enemy is, and Varun tells her that Anshuman Pandey is their enemy.

In the other scene, Kavya comes with Karan. Kareena talks to Kavya and tells her the good news that at today’s party, her Dad will announce that her small brother Shaurya will be the next CEO of the Luthra empire. Later, Kavya asks Karan if he is sure about making him CEO. Listening to this, Karan and Rakhi are shocked, adding a surprising twist to the scene.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.