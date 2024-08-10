Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Nidhi Creates Misunderstandings Between Shaurya And Preeta

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. The audience sees interesting dramas in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Palki (Adrija Roy) shares about Rajveer becoming the CEO of the Luthra company, exciting Daljeet. Later, Karan takes Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to the office. On the other hand, Nidhi instigates Shaurya (Baseer Ali) against Preeta, increasing their differences.

In the upcoming episode, Nidhi instigates Shaurya against Preeta, blaming her for Karan’s last-minute change of mind. Preeta confronts Nidhi for creating misunderstandings between her and Shaurya. Nidhi expresses her anger and demands that Preeta promise that she will not get close to Karan, nor will she talk to him, and they won’t indulge in love. Preeta, unaware of her past, makes the promise, leaving Rakhi worried.

Palki calls Rajveer, asking him about his love for her. Rajveer refuses to say anything as he is with Karan. But Karan overhears everything, and he gives Rajveer her personal space, where Rajveer and Palki indulge in romantic talk. On the other hand, Preeta takes Kavya with her for shopping. While Karan celebrates Rajveer’s new position in the office, leaving Shaurya extremely jealous.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.