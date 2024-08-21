Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: OMG! Varun Threatens Kavya And Preeta

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the viewers see nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Varun smartly kidnaps Kavya after kidnapping Preeta mistakenly. Varun threatens her to marry him, or else he will kill Preeta. But Kavya denies it. Later, Varun reveals his true feelings toward her and avenges Karan. As Kavya denies Varun’s demand, Varun locks Preeta in a glass flask and fills it with water, endangering Preeta’s life.

Karan, Rajveer, and Palki wonder about Preeta and Kavya’s whereabouts as they search all the warehouses in the city. A few members of the Luthra family, with Gurpreet and her son, also come in search of Preeta and Kavya, but they only face disappointment.

Tonight’s Episode 1965 On 21st August 2024.

In tonight’s episode, Varun brings Kavya in front of Preeta. He threatens Kavya that if she disagrees with the marriage, he has another plan. Varun shares with Kavya that the glass flask in which Preeta is locked also has a separate button that will turn the water into ice. Once the water becomes ice, Preeta will also get frozen and eventually die. Varun threatens Preeta that if she wants to live, she should ask her daughter to marry him, intensifying the scene with a gun in his hand.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.